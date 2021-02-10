Satechi has released a unique 2-in-1 USB-C charger for Apple Watch and AirPods. By plugging it into a USB-C like on a MacBook or iPad, you can eliminate the number of chargers you own. It’s available exclusively through Apple for US$49.95.

USB-C Watch AirPods Charger

One side of the charger is for the Apple Watch, the other side charges your AirPods. Satechi believes this is a product for people “on the go” as its small, slim profile can easily fit into a purse, pocket, or backpack.

Height : 0.55 in. / 1.4 cm

: 0.55 in. / 1.4 cm Length : 1.73 in. / 4.4 cm

: 1.73 in. / 4.4 cm Width : 2.28 in. / 5.8 cm

: 2.28 in. / 5.8 cm Weight: 1.62 oz. / 46 g

Satechi also released a product video on YouTube: