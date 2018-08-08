Female Hacking Team from Saudi Arabia Wins Hackathon

The first Hajj Hackathon concluded on August 3, and a female hacking team took the spotlight at a prize ceremony (via TheNextWeb).

Saudi Hacking

The event drew almost 3,000 people from all over the world, and broke the Guinness World Record to become the biggest hackathon in the world.

Image of the Saudi female hacking team.

Image credit: Menabytes

The four-woman team won the first prize of SAR 1 million (US$265,000) for their Android app called Tarjuman. The app helps pilgrams translate signboards to any language without needing internet access.

It doesn’t require special technology either, just a QR code on the signboards. When a person scans it, the app translates it into the default language on their phone.

