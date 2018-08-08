Female Hacking Team from Saudi Arabia Wins Hackathon

The first Hajj Hackathon concluded on August 3, and a female hacking team took the spotlight at a prize ceremony (via TheNextWeb).

[Book By Ex-Apple Employee Talks About iPhone Keyboard]

Saudi Hacking

The event drew almost 3,000 people from all over the world, and broke the Guinness World Record to become the biggest hackathon in the world.

The four-woman team won the first prize of SAR 1 million (US$265,000) for their Android app called Tarjuman. The app helps pilgrams translate signboards to any language without needing internet access.

It doesn’t require special technology either, just a QR code on the signboards. When a person scans it, the app translates it into the default language on their phone.

[West Virginia Introduces Country’s First Voting App]