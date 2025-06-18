Save $200 on Apple’s M2 Mac Mini (8/512GB)

For a limited time at Best Buy, you can get a whopping 29% discount on the Apple M2 Mac Mini. The M2 Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is now available at just $499. That’s a massive $200 off from the usual $699 pricetag!

While the M4 Mac Mini offers speed and performance gains, not everyone needs the latest, high-end model. For most users, the M2 version remains an excellent option for everyday use. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming media, editing documents, or dabbling in video editing, the M2 chip’s 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU can handle all deliverables perfectly. In my opinion, the M2 model offers excellent value and versatility in a small form factor.

The M2 Mac Mini is fully compatible with Apple Intelligence, so you’ll get access to the latest AI-powered features. When it comes to connectivity, it’s got everything you need: 2x Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, 2x USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and faster Wi-Fi 6E support. All in all, you’re getting a future-proof, ultra-compact desktop with serious performance and connectivity, without the M4 price tag.

So, what are you waiting for? You can bring it home for just $499 on Best Buy if you act fast!