Save Money on Apple Products In Last Hours of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

There are a few more hours left in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. If you haven’t already, this is a great time to get a jump start on holiday shopping. The retailer is providing discounts of up to 20% or more, allowing you to save a substantial amount of money on quite a few popular Apple products.

Save Money on Apple Products, Including Exclusive Sale iPad Savings

First, let’s look at a handful of great deals on iPads that will support the upcoming Stage Manager feature. Since Apple has opened compatibility to more, older iPad Pro models, this is easier than ever.

Continued Savings on Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is also discounted for the sale. You can save as much as $50 on the latest wearable, complete with body temperature tracking and Crash Detection.

GPS-only 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at $349 .

. GPS-only 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is available for just $379.

Amazing Amazon Savings on Apple Accessories

The sale also includes incredible discounts on many Apple accessories, like a 69% discount on Apple AirTag Loops in various colors. Check out what we’ve found.

Sale Ends at Midnight, Pacific Time

These prices won’t last forever. Most are exclusive to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until midnight Oct. 13 Pacific Time. We’ll be sure to keep following other discounted prices on Apple gear, but these are some of the best we’ve seen in quite some time.

