Scarlett Johansson is set to produce and star in an upcoming movie for Apple TV+, Deadline reported last week. Called Bride, the feature tells the tale of a woman who has been created to be the ideal wife by an entrepreneur. However, she goes on the run and finds her own, true, identity.

Bride is the next offering as part of the partnership between Apple TV and film company A24. The first result of this collaboration was On the Rocks, starring Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray, which is now available on Apple TV+. Jonathan Lia of These Pictures will produce the film alongside Ms. Johansson. Sebastián Lelio will direct. No release date had been confirmed at the time of this writing.

Image credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com