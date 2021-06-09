Apple TV+ announced that Invasion will premiere globally on October 22, 2021. The first three episodes in the 10-part sci-fi series from Simon Kinberg (X-Men, Deadpool, The Martian) and Dave Weill (Hunters) will be available that day. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday.

‘Invasion’ Premieres on Apple TV+ October 22

Invasion is set across multiple continents, and, as the title suggests, follows an alien attack on Earth through a variety of different perspectives. Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider), all star. The first teaser clip has also been released:

Mr. Kinberg and Mr. Weil both wrote Invasion. Andrew Baldwin also (The Outsider) also wrote and is amongst the executive producers. Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall) directed multiple episodes and is another executive producer. The series is produced by Boat Rocker Studios.