Scosche Announces Host of New Accessories at Pepcom 2021

At Pepcom’s Holiday Spectacular 2021 event in New York City, Scosche announced a host of new products for vehicles, wireless charging, and the home. These products will arrive to the company’s website this week.

ThudBuds True Wireless EarBuds

Detachable magnetic sport clips provide extra security for running, cycling or the gym and ThudBuds are rated IPX7 – waterproof and sweatproof. They provide six hours of play time, with an extra 30 hours from the included charging case. The wireless charging case can be charged on any standard wireless charging pad, or via USB-C, using the provided charging cable. US$59.99

MagicMount Pro2 Magnetic Phone Mount

Designed for Apple iPhone 12 and 13 series phones that have a built-in circle of magnets as part of Apple’s proprietary MagSafe system, MagicMount Pro 2 mounts provide hands-free phone use. These magnets allow iPhone 12 and 13 series phones to attach to MagicMount Pro 2 mounts straight from the box. These mounts work with earlier iPhone series phones as well as Android phones with the use of an (included) MagicPlate. MagicMount Pro2 Phone Mounts come in a selection of base mounting options including: Window/Dash, Cup-Holder, 4-in-1 kit, and the telescoping Extendo. Starts at US$39.99

GoBat MS 5K – MagSafe Compatible Power Bank

The MFi-certified 5,000 mAh GoBat rechargeable portable power bank securely attaches to an Apple 12 or 13 series iPhone, thanks to its MagSafe-compatibility, and wirelessly charges it. A 10W USB-C charging port offers wired charging for non-MagSafe phones and other small USB-C devices. GoBat MS features a sequenced LED battery indicator light to show how much power is left, and Scosche includes a 11.8 in. USB-C to USB-C cable to use with the input/output port. US$54.99

PowerVolt 32K – Portable Power Bank

Perfectly designed for road trips, camping, garage/workshop, or for at-home power outages, this compact and rugged power bank comes with a protective rubberized coating, built-in LED flashlight and carrying handle. Its 32,000 mAh/118Wh Lithium-Ion battery will charge multiple portable devices at once with: 30W USB-C:Power Delivery (PD) (input/output); 20W USB-C: PD output; USB-A 12W output and 110V/100W AC outlet. US$199.99

MagicMount Charge4 – Magnetic Wireless Charging Phone Mount

Just like the MagicMount Pro2 mounts described above, these mounts hold iPhone12 and 13 series iPhones utilizing their built-in MagSafe magnets and also quickly and wirelessly charge iPhones. The Charge4 mounts also charge Android phones and iPhone Series 8 through 11 using Qi wireless charging. Each Charge4 mount comes with a car adapter that has a bonus 20W USB-C power delivery port to charge a second device, as well as a charging cable and cable clips. Coming soon for US$54.99