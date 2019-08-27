50,000 Glasgow, Scotland Students Get Free iPads

Almost 50,000 teachers and students in Scotland will be getting free iPads as part of a seven-year deal Glasgow City Council and Canadian IT firm CGI (via BBC).

School iPads

Students from P6 to S6 will each get their own device, while other students will have shared access to models. Additionally, the school is rollin gout Wi-Fi in every classroom with a commitment to faster internet connections. Councillor Chris Cunningham, Glasgow City Council’s education convener, said he wanted students to “embrace the digital age, improve learning and help close the attainment gap.”

We want our children and young people to be equipped with the skills that will make them shine as digital citizens both now and later in their working lives. We are aware that 90% of jobs in Scotland involve digital work and so our pupils will be well equipped for the workplace. I know that this project will result in raising attainment and achievement in every one of our schools and nurseries.

Some schools in Glasgow have already received their iPads, and the goal to roll them out to all schools by 2021.

