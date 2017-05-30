Second Beta of iOS 10.3.3 Brings New Wallpapers to iPad Pro

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 10.3.3 for iPads and iPhones, two weeks after the first beta. There don’t seem to be any new features coming, or even significant bug fixes. However, it will bring new wallpapers to the 12 inch iPad Pro. Similar to iOS 10.3.2, it will most likely contain minor bug fixes and security patches.

If you’re a registered Apple developer, you can download iOS 10.3.3 beta 2 from the Apple Developer Center, or wait for the over-the-air update if your devices have the proper configuration profile.