The second challenge in Apple’s ‘Taking Action on Racial Equity and Justice‘ learning series began on Monday. Called ‘Make a Positive Impact in Your Community,’ it is part of the project that includes a set of conversation guides based on the challenge-based learning framework. They are designed to help educators, community leaders, and individuals have thoughtful conversations around race and inequality.

Technology and Martin Luther King Help Educator Teach Students Their Worth

One educator linked to this work is Mike Lang, a technology instructor at Clark County School District’s Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas. Apple shared his story on Martin Luther King Day. Mr. Lang is an Apple Distginusied Educator and is using Apple technology to teach his students why they matter. Having studied Christian Robinson’s You Matter, the students will use iPads to capture and edit photos of themselves, their families, and communities. They will produce stories about why they matter using the PBS KIDS ScratchJr app. The kids will then look into the life and legacy of Dr. King, using Brad Meltzer’s book I Am Martin Luther King Jr. and compare and contrast themselves to him by creating double exposure portraits of themselves with the civil rights leader. The final part is called ‘I’m a Dreamer, Too’. Mr. Lang will ask his students how they can be of service to each other and their neighbors. Throughout the project, students will complete interactive workbooks in Keynote. They will later be able to share what they write in their community organizers and legislators in Las Vegas.

Mr. Lang said:

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of striving to be excellent, striving to do what’s right, and striving to be fair goes beyond race. It’s economics and empathy, and this idea of solidarity with all human beings. My hope is that my students come to the realization that there is a basic humanity that we need to always be beholden to, not only within their class, not only within their school, but within their community, their city, their country, and the world.

“It will be power infused with love and justice that will change dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows, and lift us from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/tL0OuO0WTT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 18, 2021

Tim Cook also marked Martin Luther King Day. The Apple CEO Tweeted a quote from the civil rights leader.