Second Singapore Apple Store Opening July 13

Apple’s second Singapore Apple store will open Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM. It will be at the Jewel Changi Airport (the one with the indoor waterfall) (via The Straits Times).

Jewel Changi

The first Singapore Apple store opened in May 2017 at Knightsbridge mall: Apple Orchard Road. We don’t have a lot of information right now, like the size or design of the store. However, Apple will have some new programs exclusive to this store, like The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk.

This photo walk is said to be around 500m and will allow attendees to explore Jewel’s attractions, such as its modern architecture, indoor gardens and its 40m waterfall. Attendees will learn how take photos or videos of these attractions using an iPhone or iPad.

Jewel Changi is Singapore’s main airport, featuring the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at 40 meters called Rain Vortex.

