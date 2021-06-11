Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has joined the cast for season two, playing Edo Voss. His character is the brother and nemesis of Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss. Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight) have also joined the show as season regulars. Jonathan Tropper served as showrunner and executive producer, with Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe also taking executive producer roles. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content produced. New episodes of season two will arrive every Friday.

Recap and New Teaser Clip

See is set in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and escape from war and politics. However, he is sucked in even more deeply, and his brother’s appearance adds an extra threat to his family. A teaser for season two has also been released:

All episodes of See season one are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now.