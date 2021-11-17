Apple Makes Device Repair Easier With Self Service Repair Program

Apple has announced Self Service Repair, a program that will give individuals access to genuine Apple parts and tools for repair. It will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Apple Self Service Repair

To start, the program will support iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and M1 Macs. The first phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating office:

Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.

The company says the process for a repair should be consulting the official Repair Manual, then ordering parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools. Afterwards, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.