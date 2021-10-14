Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) and Republican Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are set to put forward new antitrust legislation aimed at Apple and other Big Tech firms. The intention is to stop them favoring their products and services of those of third parties, Reuters reported.

New Bipartisan Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech on Way

Senator Klobuchar chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee. In a statement she said.

As dominant digital platforms — some of the biggest companies our world has ever seen — increasingly give preference to their own products and services, we must put policies in place to ensure small businesses and entrepreneurs still have the opportunity to succeed in the digital marketplace.

Senator Grassley, the subcommittee’s ranking member, commented:

As Big Tech has grown and evolved over the years, our laws have not changed to keep up and ensure these companies are competing fairly. Big Tech needs to be held accountable if they behave in a discriminatory manner. Our bill will help create a more even playing field and ensure that small businesses are able to compete with these platforms.

As CNBC noted, the latest bipartisan proposal is similar in name and intent to one put forward by Congressman David Cicilline, (D-R.I.). It was passed by the House Judiciary Committee this summer, following extensive debate.