ZAGG brand InvisibleShield has announced screen protectors for the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad Air 4th-gen. There is also a case available for the iPad Air.

Apple Watch Screen Protectors

These Apple Watch screen protectors are available to purchase now.

  • GlassFusion+: The screen protector absorbs shock and disperses impact forces while additional components protect the device screen from scuffs and prevent cracks from starting and spreading. US$29.99
  • Ultra Clear+: An ultra-thin film screen protector that delivers advanced high-definition clarity. It features Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology that makes InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ feel and look as great as the device’s own screen. US$14.99

iPad 4 Screen Protector + Case

These will be available to purchase in October.

  • Glass Elite VisionGuard+: Combines the strongest glass screen protection with an Eyesafe® layer that filters out harmful, high-energy visible (HEV) blue light which contributes to digital eye strain. US$59.99
  • Gear4 Brompton Tablet Case: The protective Brompton tablet case, reinforced with D3O® technology, protects your tablet from drops up to 6.5 Feet/2 meters. Features like the folding movie stand make it versatile and easy to use. US$59.99

InvisibleShield Gear4 brompton tablet case

Since the iPad 8th-gen’s form factor hasn’t changed, existing ZAGG products will work with the device. There will be more to come in the future.

