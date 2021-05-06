Servant has contributed further to Apple TV+’s growing collection of award nominations. It was this week put forward in the Best Drama Series at the TV Choice Awards.
Apple TV+ Hit ‘Servant’ Earns TV Choice Awards Nomination
The news was announced by the show’s official tweet account (spotted by AppleInsider).
It’s worth noting that these awards are currently only at the longlist stage so Servant is up against a host of other popular shows. The public vote is now open.
The first two seasons of the psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan are no available to subscribers. It has been renewed for a third. Other nominations for the show include Best Horror Television Series at the Saturn Awards.