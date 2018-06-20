Apple Partners With Sesame Workshop For Video Content

Apple has been ordering new video content left and right, but it’s been mostly for adults. Yesterday though the company announced it ordered multiple live-action and animated series from producer Sesame Workshop (via Reuters).

Although “Sesame” is part of the name, the popular show Sesame Street isn’t part of the agreement. However, there will still be a puppet series, as well as some animated stuff. There is no information yet on when it will be released.

