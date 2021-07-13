Setapp and audio first messaging app Yac have come together to create a Remote Work Pack. It includes 15 apps aimed at increasing WFH productivity.

Setapp Unveils Yac Remote Work Pack

All Setapp users can purchase the Yac Remote Work Pack for US$9.99 a month. There are also discounts on annual, student, and family plans. The pack includes five tools from Yac and 10 from Setapp:

Newton

Bartender

Meeter

Paste

Filepane

Be Focused

ToothFairy

BetterZip

Gifox

Yoink

Ohtipi

Serenity

Backtrack

Sip

Yac

Hunter McKinley, Founder & CMO at Yac, commented:

We hand-picked this collection of tools based on our 5+ years of working remotely. The stack is a powerhouse of efficiency to allow anyone to work from anywhere.

New Collections Now Available

The collaboration is the first offering from the new Collections by Setapp. These are curated sets of apps designed to help users complete a specific task such as fixing common Mac problems, browsing securely, or getting organized. There are currently 16 Collections available, made up of apps within the Setapp library.

“With thousands of apps available today, the search for the right solution could be overwhelming for users. Setapp’s mission is to help users think of tasks they want to accomplish rather than worry about having to search for apps,” said Nikolay Savin, Lead Product Manager at Setapp. “Our collaboration with Yac and the launch of Collections is a crucial step towards fulfilling that mission.”