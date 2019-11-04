Setapp for Teams Public Beta Launches

Independent Mac subscription service Setapp unveiled a public beta of Setapp for Teams on Monday. It brings its single-payment subscription model for apps to a business environment.

Ful Setapp for Teams Launching 2020

The full version of Setapp for Teams will launch in early 2020. It will include flat pricing per team member, with management coming via a central dashboard. Setapp will allow for scalability and transferring of licenses as companies grow and employees move on. Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of Setapp, said: