Apple fans could be set for a bumper set of releases in the near future. Documents from the Eurasia Economic Commission listed eight model numbers for an Apple Watch Series 6, and a further seven for the iPad (via AppleInsider).

New iPads and Apple Watch Series 6 Likely Unveiled Soon

The numbers indicate one or more models with multiple configurations. The iPads are said to be running iPadOS 14, and the Watches watchOS 7. While a listing with the EEC does usually mean that devices are set to be released fairly soon, it does not guarantee anything. Furthermore, it does set a more concrete timeframe than any of the previous rumors we’ve heard.