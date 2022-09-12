‘Severance’ and ‘Schmigadoon’ Stars Adam Scott and Cecily Strong Talk iPhone in New Verizon Ad

In a new promotion for the Verizon One unlimited plan for iPhone, a new marketing campaign between Verizon and Apple has Apple TV+ stars Adam Scott (Severance) and Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon) promoting the new plan in a commercial.

Along with Scott and Strong, Verizon’s new video also provides a sneak peak at other Apple content.

‘Severance’ and ‘Schmigadoon’ Stars Appear in New Verizon/Apple Commercial

For the U.S., Verizon is the exclusive carrier to offer a mobile service plan that features Apple One as an additional perk. Single line customers are able to receive an Apple One individual plan, a $14.95 per month value, Two lines or more will receive the Apple One Family plan, which is a $19.95 a month value.

An Apple One plan includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade as well as 50GB iCloud+ storage. The Apple One Family plan allows for five additional family members to connect to Apple One. Additionally, the new offer from Verizon is available for new and subscribing customers.

The collaboration between Verizon and Apple includes marketing the new plan alongside the launch of the iPhone 14. In a 9:13 YouTube video, Apple Services VP Peter Stern and various Verizon execs present new information and some first looks at upcoming Apple content. The ad featuring Scott and Strong arrives at the end.

Concerning the video, Apple does give a sneak peak of their new Spatial Audio feature, as well as a bit of insight into the new Apple TV+ series Shantaram, which premiers Oct. 14.

In terms of Apple Arcade, the video also gives a preview of Jetpack Joyride 2.

Looking Ahead

With the ad appearing at the end of the video, iPhone fans will certainly get annoyed at the iPhone Scott holds, as it is missing the new Dynamic Island, or any sort of notch/cutout.

In terms of Severance, filming is set to begin in October, so fans will likely have to wait at least a year to get their hands on season two. For Schmigadoon, the musical parody comedy season recently wrapped production of season two, so fans can expect it to hit Apple TV+ sometime this year.

Do you plan on getting Verizon’s new Unlimited plan? What do you think of the new Apple/Verizon commerical showing Adam Scott from Severance? Let us know in the comments.