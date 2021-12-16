‘Severance’ From Ben Stiller Debuts February 18 on Apple TV+

Severance will debut on February 18, 2022, on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the drama, directed by Ben Stiller, will become available on that date, with the remaining seven episodes set to be released each Friday.

Patricia Arquette Amongst Stars in Ben Stiller’s ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+

The show tells the story of Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott. He is a boss and Lumon Industries. Employees there have undergone an unusual procedure – their memories have been surgically divided between work and personal life.

Severance stars Patricia Arquette, alongside Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. A new trailer has been released: