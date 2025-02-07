Severance Director Hopes “Not to Keep Audiences Waiting 3 Years” for Season 3

Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of Apple TV+’s Severance, has talked about delays for Season 3. He said that efforts are being made to prevent a long wait like the one after Season 1. While Apple has not officially renewed the series, Stiller confirmed a writer’s room is active in Los Angeles.

As per him, Hollywood’s tightened budgets post-2023 strikes have impacted projects, but Apple has maintained its commitment to Severance’s production quality. “To Apple’s credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they’ve supported it,” Stiller noted.

Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss called the series “an incredible success story in every way imaginable,” highlighting its strategic importance to the platform.

Stiller acknowledged fan impatience over the nearly three-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2, which premiered in January 2025. As of now, there is no timeline for Season 3, nothing has been announced, but the early activation of the writers room suggests Apple way want to hasten the development if the show is renewed.

