“Severance” Returns for Season 3 on Apple TV+ After Record Viewership

Adam Scott has won a Webby Award for Best Actor in thanks to his starring role on Apple TV+'s Severance.

Apple has announced the renewal of its original series, “Severance,” for a third season. The workplace thriller, available on Apple TV+, comes after season two achieved record viewership on the platform. The series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, explores themes of work-life balance through a science fiction narrative.

The show’s cast includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. The story centers on employees of Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal memories. Season two introduced new cast members Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

“Severance” has received critical acclaim and awards, including Emmy and Peabody Awards. The series is produced by Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson, and other executive producers. The first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.

