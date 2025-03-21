Severance Season 2 Finale Is OUT: Don’t Miss Out On it

The “Severance” Season 2 finale, titled “Cold Harbor,” has been released. The episode premiered on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 PM ET in the United States, becoming available globally on Friday, March 21, 2025. With a runtime of 76 minutes, it is the longest episode of the series to date.

The finale brings the second season of the popular Apple TV+ series to a close, wrapping up various storylines that have been building throughout the season. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting this episode, hoping for answers to some of the mysteries that have been central to the plot.

Without giving away any spoilers, the finale is said to contain some surprising twists and turns that may leave viewers with new questions to ponder. The episode is reported to have intense moments and emotional scenes that stay true to the show’s unique blend of workplace drama and psychological thriller.

Critics and early viewers have praised the finale for its pacing and the performances of the cast. The episode is said to maintain the high production values and attention to detail that have become hallmarks of the series.

As with previous seasons, the finale leaves some threads open, possibly setting up storylines for a future third season. However, as of now, Apple TV+ has not officially announced whether “Severance” will be renewed for another season.

Fans of the show are encouraged to watch the finale as soon as possible to avoid spoilers, as discussions about the episode’s events are likely to be widespread on social media and entertainment news outlets in the coming days.