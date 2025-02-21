Severance Season 2 Surges, Lands Apple TV+ on Nielsen’s Top Streaming List

Adam Scott has won a Webby Award for Best Actor in thanks to his starring role on Apple TV+'s Severance.

Apple TV+’s Severance is making a big impact on streaming charts with its second season. The show’s second episode of Season 2 drew 622 million minutes viewed across all episodes in the U.S. from January 20 to January 26, placing it at No. 5 on the streaming originals list. This viewing time is higher than the Season 2 debut week when the series got 589 million minutes viewed.

Nielsen reports that about 43% of the viewing total went to Season 2’s two new episodes, which means there is still a large portion of the audience watching or rewatching Season 1. This could be good for its future trajectory on the charts as the season continues.

This is Apple’s first appearance on the Nielsen charts in quite a few months, with Severance even outperforming Ted Lasso in Season 3’s debut week. The performance of Severance shows Apple TV+’s growing presence in the competitive streaming landscape.

Nielsen is a company that measures audience viewership for television and streaming content. Their Streaming Content Ratings service uses people-powered panels and proprietary metering technology to attribute program viewership across linear TV and connected devices.

Nielsen’s Top Streaming List, also known as the Top 10, ranks the most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. based on total minutes viewed by persons aged 2 and above.

