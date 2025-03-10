“Severance” Stars Talk About Season 3 of Apple TV+ Hit at SXSW

Apple has announced its streaming service has received 10 nominations across six series at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (Photo Credit: Apple.)

At the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, Apple’s services chief, Eddy Cue, and Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” engaged in a discussion regarding the show. The session provided insights into the series, which revolves around Lumon Industries, a fictional company employing a procedure that divides employees’ memories between their work and personal lives.

The series, created by Dan Erickson, features an ensemble cast, including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken. The narrative explores the psychological and ethical implications of this memory division, and the consequences it has on the employees’ lives.

The second season of “Severance” is currently in production, and eight episodes have been released so far. The storyline for this second season involves the employees learning the consequences of interfering with the “severance barrier.”

According to Apple, “Severance” has achieved the distinction of becoming the most-watched series on the Apple TV+ platform. A third season of the show is also in the process of being made, reflecting the show’s popularity. The discussion at SXSW, which lasted over 40 minutes, included comments and jokes about Apple and the show.

Eddy Cue, a long-time Apple executive, oversees Apple TV+ and the company’s other services. Apple TV+ is available in the U.S. for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99. The service is also included as part of Apple One bundles, which provide access to multiple Apple services for a combined monthly price.