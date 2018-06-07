Apple Lands Video Adaptation of Shantaram Book

Apple has gotten the rights to develop Gregory David Robert’s Shantaram book as a drama series. It will be produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television (via Variety)

Shantaram Book

The book tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison as he tries to assimilate into the city of Bombay. He lives in the slums of India, far away from friends and family. The book has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories around the world.

Johnny Depp first acquired the rights to the movie adaptation of the book, with Joel Edgerton as one of the actors. But after a bidding war over the rights, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television took over. The companies have also acquired rights to the book sequel called The Mountain Shadow.

Eric Warren Singer will be the writer and executive producer for the series.

