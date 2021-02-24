The Apple News Today podcast wants listeners to send in their stories about life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic Life

Last November, the hosts of Apple News Today asked listeners to send in stories about how they’ve been affected by that pandemic. Now they’re doing it again.

On Tuesday’s episode, co-hosts Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino asked people to send in another story. In a couple of weeks it will have been one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

In an upcoming now the podcast wants to dedicate an episode to reflect on everything that has changed in the past year. So here’s the challenge: Tell them about something you’ll never look at the same way again. Send a voice recording using Apple’s Voice Memos app to [email protected].

Include your name and where you’re from and try to keep your message under one minute. They may feature your recording in the episode.