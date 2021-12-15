SharePlay Now Works With Disney+

Disney+ is the latest big-name service to support Apple’s new SharePlay feature, reported Techcrunch. The feature allows everyone on the call sees the same content at exactly the same time.

Disney+ Adds Support For SharePlay

This update means users can watch the likes of Star Wars, HawkEye, and Pixar films with up to 31 friends via FaceTime. The feature is already available on a range of popular apps. Disney+ will continue to offer its own version of this concept too, which it named GroupWatch.

Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, said in a statement: