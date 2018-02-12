iPhone X: 2 New Apple Videos on Shooting and Editing Portrait Mode Selfies

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| News

Apple published two new how-to videos to YouTube, How to shoot a Portrait selfie on iPhone X and How to edit a Portrait selfie on iPhone X. Both videos make it clear just how easy it is to work with Portrait Mode on iPhone X.

How to shoot a Portrait selfie on iPhone X

How to edit a Portrait selfie on iPhone X

  1. Jamie

    It’s si nice that Apple is doubling down on what is actually useful about their stuff. /s Sigh. Their transformation into a snowflake oriented gadget company is complete, methinks. The accusations of so many years (Apple is a toy!) have turned out to be true.

