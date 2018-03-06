Spike Jonze Just Directed a Short HomePod Film Starring FKA Twigs

Spike Jonze just directed a short HomePod film starring English musician and dancer FKA Twigs. It’s a heartfelt music video that shows FKA Twigs coming home after a hard day, asking Siri to play something she’ll like, and dancing to a new song by Anderson .Paak called “Til It’s Over.”

HomePod

Spike Jonze has directed a new four-minute short film for Apple’s HomePod speaker featuring yet another marquee collaborator—the English musician and dancer FKA twigs. The result is a stunning piece that’s charming, surreal, emotional, playful, theatrical and utterly compelling—one of the most remarkable ads of the year so far. —Adweek

Adweek says the four minute video will run online, while a 60 second version will run on primetime network TV. You can watch it on YouTube below: