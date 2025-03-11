Should I Update to iOS 18.4 Beta 3? Yes, Here’s Why

If you’re already running the iOS beta, you likely know my answer. While running a beta is a bit like rolling the dice, there are certain benefits to being a test dummy for Apple’s latest and greatest.

What’s New with iOS 18.4 Beta 3?

With a new wave of betas arriving in the Apple ecosystem, no doubt those who love to tinker are curious about what’s inside the latest iOS release. For those already running iOS 18.4 beta 2, there’s actually quite a bit in beta 3.

Credit: Apple

In fact, the 22E5222f build of iOS 18.4 is pretty beefy, as it includes expanded Apple Intelligence features, including support for more languages, mood-based music shortcuts in Control Center, a new Apple News+ food section along with additional updates and enhancements.

You can see Apple’s official change log here.

Now, as this new release just dropped, it remains to be seen whether all these new features are completely functional. Since I’m updating to the latest beta as I write this, I unfortunately cannot provide a full rundown. However, if you have run a beta before, you should have a small idea of what to expect.

Since I know you’re a busy person, I’ll keep the direct answer short: if you’re already running iOS 18.4 beta 2, then yes, update. If you are not using the betas, then no, you probably shouldn’t. If you’re already running beta 2, then moving to beta 3 is just natural progress. It likely isn’t going to break your phone, but expect the occasional bug or hiccup.

If you haven’t begun using betas just yet, I recommend waiting for an official iOS 18.4 release. It’s pretty likely that the final version of iOS 18.4 will likely hit the streets in April, which means you won’t be waiting long for the software update.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Apple strongly advises against using a primary device to install beta updates. In fact, you should try to avoid installing a beta on anything ‘mission-critical,’ as a beta may cause stability issues.

We here at TMO will give you all the latest iOS beta news.