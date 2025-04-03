Should I Update to iOS 18.5 Beta 1? Read This First

Those asking themselves, "should I download iOS 18"? may have some justifiable concerns, but overall it's a smart idea to make the upgrade.

After updating your iPhone to iOS 18.4 earlier this week, you can now try Apple’s next update. iOS 18.5 developer beta 1 is available if you’ve joined Apple’s developer beta program. This update brings noticeable changes to the user interface of Settings and the Mail app while improving performance and fixing bugs.

1. Changes in the Mail App

The ellipsis menu in the Mail app now gives you quick access to useful settings. You can easily switch Contact Photos on or off and disable Group by Sender directly from the menu. Before this update, you had to dig through the Mail section in the Settings app to find these options. Now, they’re right at your fingertips for easier access.

2. AppleCare Management

A new AppleCare section is now available in your Apple Account settings. You can easily check your coverage details and manage renewals through the new Manage Plan option. Just select your device from the Apple Account menu, and you’ll have everything you need in one place.

3. New Modem Firmware

With the iOS 18.5 beta 1 update, iPhone 16 Pro and older models get a modem upgrade. This could improve network reception in areas with weak coverage and may also help reduce power consumption.