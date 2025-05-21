Should I Update to macOS 15.5?

macOS 15.5 is the latest version of macOS Sequoia, which is available for download across the world on all macOS 15-supported devices. If you’re wondering if you should update to macOS 15.5, the simple answer is yes. This update brings a range of bug fixes and security updates, which are crucial to safeguard your system. Although there aren’t any major new features, there are a couple of changes worth noting. I’ve discussed these below.

Apple’s own security bulletin lists dozens of patched flaws, including issues in WebKit, the kernel, and several system frameworks. Keeping these holes open could let malicious websites or rogue apps grab control of your Mac.

Early testers also report that older Intel machines feel a little snappier after upgrading, thanks to under-the-hood optimisations rather than heavier features.

In short, 15.5 is more about safety and stability than shiny toys, and that makes it a must-install.

What’s new – small but useful tweaks

Cleaner category views in Mail

If you use Apple’s “Categories” inbox, you can now decide whether contact photos appear beside each message. Just right-click a category name and toggle Show Contact Photos.

A new About Categories option in the three-dot menu explains what each label means, so you know why a message landed where it did.

These minor controls help tame a busy mailbox without touching a single rule.

Screen Time alerts for parents

Parents have a new watchdog: whenever the Screen Time passcode is entered on a child’s device, a push notification appears on the guardian’s iPhone or Mac.

The alert lets you know the moment restrictions are overridden, so sneaky late-night Netflix sessions are easier to spot. If you need quieter evenings, you can switch these notices off in Settings › Screen Time › [Child] › Notifications.

AppleCare & Warranty panel makeover

Open System Settings › General › AppleCare & Warranty and you’ll find a fresher layout that puts coverage dates, service options, and device serial numbers in one scrollable card.

While it won’t change your day-to-day workflow, the clearer design makes it simpler to confirm whether your Mac is still under AppleCare before you book a repair.

Under-the-hood polish

15.5 folds in a bundle of bug fixes—network dropouts on 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Finder freezes during large copy jobs, and a rare Bluetooth wake issue all disappear according to Apple’s release notes.

Apple does not list every minor tweak, but the company says the update targets “enhancements, bug fixes and security updates” for every supported model.

How to install safely

Back up first. Use Time Machine or clone your disk so you can roll back if something goes wrong.

Go to System Settings › General › Software Update and click Upgrade Now.

Plug in your MacBook or keep your desktop on reliable power—15.5 weighs around 3.5 GB, and installation takes 15-20 minutes on an SSD.

Once the Apple-logo progress bar completes, your Mac will reboot straight into Sequoia 15.5 with all files and apps intact.

Looking ahead – macOS 16 is around the corner

If you crave big new features, keep an eye on Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts 9 June 2025.