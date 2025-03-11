Should I Update to watchOS 11.4 Beta 3? Here’s What’s Changed!

Are you curious about the new watchOS 11 beta and wondering if you should install it? Let’s explore what’s new in this update and help you decide whether to install watchOS 11.4 beta 3 right now or hold off for the stable release.

What’s New with watchOS 11.4 Beta 3?

The latest watchOS 11.4 beta 3 is a minor update with no new features—a trend we’ve seen with recent watchOS betas. The update primarily focuses on stability improvements and fixes several known issues relevant to developers.

Thankfully, it fixes the Apple Watch mirroring issues. If you’ve been struggling to mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone, this feature should now work smoothly.

Talking about the new additions, you’ll find nine new emoji characters like bags under the eyes, a shovel, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, and a splatter.

Apart from these, this beta iteration has nothing exciting to offer.

For complete details, here’s everything new in watchOS 11.4 beta 3.

If you’re already running the watchOS 11.4 beta 2, you must update to the beta 3 version. Since the update focuses on stability improvements, it will refine the overall Apple Watch experience.

On the flip side, if you aren’t running a beta, then you shouldn’t install the new beta update. I would recommend waiting for an official watchOS 11.4 release, which is likely to arrive later this month or early next month. That means you aren’t very far from a stable software update.

If you’re eager to try Apple’s latest features, you can become a beta tester and explore what’s new in watchOS 11.4 beta 3. Just remember, Apple and TMO strongly recommend that you avoid installing beta operating systems on your primary device.

Betas may have bugs and issues that could result in the loss of important data, so we strongly advise testers to use secondary devices and back up any critical data beforehand.

