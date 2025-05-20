Should I Update to watchOS 11.5? Yes, Here’s Why

Apple’s watchOS 11.5 is now available for all Apple Watch users, and you may be asking yourself whether it’s worth installing the update. After installing and testing it myself, I can assure you that the answer is a resounding yes. Let’s take a closer look.

What’s New in watchOS 11.5

Regarding the watchOS 11.5 update, there aren’t many new features available, rather, this update focuses on fixing and providing stability to features added in past updates. However, that doesn’t mean Apple is leaving Watch users high and dry, as watchOS 11.5 does include a few new additions.

One of the largest additions within this update is the inclusion of the Pride Harmony Watch Face. For those who love to show their pride, this new Watch Face is the perfect accessory for the Watch Band and Pride wallpapers that were released alongside iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.



For those rocking the Apple Watch Series 10, the Pride Harmony Watch Face is one of the few Faces that will display the second hand on the clock with a dimmed screen.

watchOS 11.5 also has the following updates:

Apple TV Update : watchOS 11.5 allows you to purchase content in the Apple TV app and on third-party devices directly from your Watch.

: watchOS 11.5 allows you to purchase content in the Apple TV app and on third-party devices directly from your Watch. Bug Fix: watchOS 11.5 fixes a problem where iPhone notifications may be blocked if the watch battery had a full charge.

Hands-on with watchOS 11.5

Having downloaded the update as soon as it was made available, I can certainly say there are no issues with it as of now. My Apple Watch Series 9 runs as smoothly as it ever has, and all of the features I typically find myself using are still present, available, and functioning properly.

I like the look of the new Pride Harmony Watch Face: the colors are bold, and having them take the shape of the current hour is a nice touch. Plus, having the blocky hour image turn into lines whenever you dim the screen also looks really cool.



While you can add one Complication to the Watch Face, I personally like a bit more information directly on my screen. Nonetheless, it’s a vibrant design that would look great if it offered just a bit more functionality.

Stability and Other Improvements

While watchOS 11.5 may not be the largest update in terms of new features, it builds on features introduced in previous versions. For example, the Break Through Silent Mode found in watchOS 11.4, a feature that allows alarms to engage haptics and sounds when Silent Mode is on, is still present in this release.

By Apple’s own accounts, this update also includes security patches alongside general improvements.

Yes! Update your devices! While this update may not be the most exciting in terms of new features, the security patches and bug fixes make this an important update.

Remember that keeping your devices as up-to-date as possible is one of the best ways to ensure your device’s longevity. While an update may not always be immediately noticeable, sometimes the magic that’s working in the background is what helps keep your device going.

With that in mind, checking periodically for new updates can often be crucial. While skipping this update won’t harm your Apple Watch, maintaining a practice of updating your electronics can be incredibly important.

Note that these steps will involve the Watch app on your iPhone. You can also follow the same steps directly on your Apple Watch. Make sure your device has at least 50% charge and is connected to its charging puck.