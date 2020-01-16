M. Night Shyamalan Sued Over Apple TV+ Show ‘Servant’

M. Night Shyamalan is being sued over his Apple TV+ show Servant after another director accused him of copying her show (via The Blast).

Servant

Director Francesca Gregorini is suing Mr. Shyamalan over claims that his series is a copy of her series, called The Truth About Emanuel. Her lawsuit states:

Mr. Shyamalan has gone so far as to appropriate not just the plot of Emanuel—but also its use of cinematic language, creating a substantially similar feeling, mood, and theme…Shockingly, this plot description of Emanuel could just as easily be applied to Servant, made six years later. And that’s just the beginning of the commonalities between the two works. These similarities include not just parallel plot points, but also strikingly similar—and highly idiosyncratic—characters, scenes, directorial choices, and modes of storytelling.

She also takes umbrage with Mr. Shyamalan’s “all-male team of creators and producers” telling a female-centric story. Ms. Gregorini seeks unspecified damages, all profits that Apple made from the show, and an injunction to prevent further distribution of Servant.

