Apple’s recent announcement that it will add a CSAM detection system to devices with iOS 15, et al, angered many. Activist organization Fight For The Future created a petition for people to sign.

Tell Apple: No Spyware on my iPhone

Here’s what the default message says:

I urge Apple to abandon its proposed ‘child protection’ update to iOS 15 immediately, and recommit to providing secure communications with end to end encryption and no backdoors for all of its devices. It is abusive and wrong to expect customers to allow continuous monitoring of all the images on their devices and to allow additional review by law enforcement. Apple is endangering children in abusive households by threatening to reveal sensitive information about a child or their friends to abusers, while simultaneously opening up a door for hackers and authoritarian governments to abuse us all. Taking away the privacy and security of billions is not the way to combat child exploitation. Apple must immediately reverse course by dropping its plans and recommitting to never opening any sort of backdoor to monitor our communications.

Enter your first name, last name, email address, and postal code to add your name to the petition. The website also provides direct links to email Apple’s executives such as Craig Federighi, Dan Riccio, Cheryl Thomas, and others.