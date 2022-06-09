Simply Mac Closing Its Doors After 16 Years of Business

A major Apple-authorized retailer and service provider is closing its doors for good. Simply Mac, a mainstay in the Apple community for 16 years, is closing all of its locations and firing its workers.

The End of an Era for Simply Mac

Pandemic-related troubles are forcing the retailer to close all of its 53 retail locations. Simply Mac has brick and mortar locations in areas far from Apple retail stores. This means consumers who once relied upon the retailer for their shipping and repair needs won’t have easy access to an Apple sales floor.

The retailer has struggled to stay afloat since the pandemic began. Financial troubles largely caused by the pandemic have pushed the company to bankruptcy. Simply Mac CEO Rein Voigt said that it is shutting down its operations and terminating all employees effective immediately.

In a letter to staff, Voight noted that when acquiring Simply Mac from GameStop in September 2019, there was no sign of COVID-19 causing the economic devastation it did. Previously, GameStop closed several Simply Mac locations that were underperforming. Unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic would eventually “cause us to layoff half our workforce and close many of our stores.”

Simply Mac to Shut Down, ‘Effective Immediately’

The company is faced with no choice, it would seem, than to shut its doors. Voight said the company will file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidate entirely. This will have a devastating effect on consumers and employees alike.

Simply Mac’s workers were expecting a paycheck on July 10. This would cover their salary and wages for the pay period that ended a week ago. That paycheck isn’t coming, Voight says. Employees will have to submit a claim to the bankruptcy court for payment, a process that could take months, if not longer.

The other problem lies for customers waiting for orders or repairs. Many have been put off for days, waiting to learn the status of their repairs. It’s not clear how these customers will be treated or if they will also have to submit claims to the bankruptcy court.

We have reached out to Simply Mac for comment on these concerns, and will provide updates as we learn more.