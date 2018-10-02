Single iPhone Users Don’t Want to Date Android Users

According to a recent survey of over 5,500 single people aged 18 and over, it found that single iPhone users are 21 more likely to judge people negatively for owning an Android phone (via MarketWatch).

The survey, from dating website Match.com, found that these single iPhone users are 21 times more likely to negatively judge Android users. On the other hand, Android users are 15 times more likely to negatively judge iPhone users. Abby Rodman, a psychotherapist in Boston, said:

We look for so many other ways in which we’re compatible with potential partners, why shouldn’t phones be on the list? Where a person lives, what car they drive, and what they do for a living are all things we weigh before embarking on a relationship. That may be pitiful commentary, but we’re also looking for compatibility in the non-materialistic: political viewpoints, religious convictions, and fundamental ethical values.

Humorously, Mike Neill, a New York-based writer, quips: “In 20 years or less, the question will be: Would you date an Android?”

