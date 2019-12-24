Sir Jony Ive Donating £100,000 to Daily Mail Tree-Planting Campaign

LONDON – Sir Jony Ive donated £100,000 ($129,548) planting orchards in British schools. The former Apple Chief Design Officer said he finds trees “profoundly good for learning and creating.”
Sir Jony Ive is a Tree Angel
The Be A Tree Angel campaign is being run by The Daily Mail in association with The Tree Council charity. Sir Jony’s donation will pay for 1000 orchards at 1000 schools. He told the newspaper trees played a key role in his design of the new Apple Park campus:
I love trees and over the years have climbed them, eaten and fallen from them, and planted as many as I can. I love sitting in their shade. One of the ideas that was fundamental to Apple Park’s design was creating acres of parkland and orchards. Being able to contribute to a project so close to my heart is fabulous.
