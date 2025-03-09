Siri 2.0, Which Was Supposed To Come in 2024, Will Now Come in 2026

Apple has delayed the release of its planned, personalized Siri functions, which were originally announced at WWDC last year. The company now says it will release these functions within the next year. This delay comes after internal testing revealed issues with the software.

Reports detail that Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, expressed concerns regarding the functionality of the new Siri capabilities. The planned Siri upgrades, including enhanced personal context awareness and in-app actions, were initially scheduled for release in iOS 18.4 but later were postponed to iOS 18.5. However, ongoing efforts to resolve software bugs have been unsuccessful.

Internal sources say that the release of these Siri functions is now probable for 2026 at the earliest. Some within Apple’s AI division believe the functions may require a complete rebuild. This rebuild would then be released with a next-generation Siri, which Apple hopes to release in 2026.

This delay comes after a separate report detailing delays affecting Apple’s plans for a more conversational Siri in iOS 19. Employees are reportedly questioning the leadership of Apple’s AI group, headed by John Giannandrea, Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy. They expressed concern that without leadership changes, Apple would continue to lag behind in AI. Apple recently added Kim Vorrath, a software leader, to help the AI team.

Apple’s official statement did not specify a release timeline. A spokesperson said that Apple has been working on a personalized Siri, adding awareness of personal context and the ability to perform actions within apps. The spokesperson also said that it will take longer than initially thought to release these functions and that they will be released within the coming year. Reports say that this timeline could extend into 2026.

