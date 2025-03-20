Siri Can’t Even Tell Users What Month It Is, Things Getting Bad to Worse for Apple

Apple’s Siri assistant is facing criticism from iPhone users who report it can’t answer basic questions or perform simple tasks effectively. A popular Reddit post has brought attention to Siri’s limitations, with one user highlighting a particularly glaring example: when asked “What month is it?”, Siri was unable to provide the correct answer.

The thread has attracted thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, with many users sharing their own frustrating experiences with Apple’s AI assistant. Common complaints include Siri’s inability to recognize installed apps, misinterpretation of voice commands, and provision of irrelevant responses to straightforward queries.

Many iPhone owners express disappointment that Siri hasn’t improved much since its 2011 debut, especially when compared to competitors like Google Assistant. Users report issues such as slow response times, frequent misunderstandings, and inconsistent performance across Apple devices.

As a result, some users say they’ve reduced their reliance on Siri, using it only for basic tasks like setting timers or alarms. Others have turned to alternative AI assistants for more complex queries.

The high engagement with this Reddit post means there is widespread concern among iPhone users about Siri’s capabilities. Many participants in the discussion want Apple to focus on improving its AI assistant’s core functionality, hoping for better performance in future updates.

This online conversation reflects the growing importance of AI assistants in daily life and the increasing expectations users have for these technologies. As competition in the AI space heats up, Apple may need to address these concerns to keep pace with user demands and rival offerings.

