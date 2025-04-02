“Siri, Clean the Living Room” Yeah, Good Luck With That

Reports indicate that Amazon has acquired iRobot, makers of the robot-vacuum, for $1.7 billion. It is the fourth largest purchase ever by Amazon.

Apple’s iOS 18.4 update has brought robot vacuum integration to the Home app, letting users control these devices with Siri. On paper, this sounds like a leap forward for smart home automation—imagine simply saying, “Siri, clean the living room,” and watching your robot vacuum spring into action. But does this vision match reality?

The update relies on the Matter smart home standard to make robot vacuums compatible with Apple Home. This lets users integrate cleaning routines into automation and scenes or control basic functions like starting and stopping cleaning with Siri commands. Brands like Roborock, Ecovacs, and iRobot have started rolling out firmware updates to enable this functionality on select models. For instance, Roborock’s S8 MaxV Ultra and Ecovacs’ Deebot X2 are among the devices now compatible.

However, early reports suggest that Siri’s performance in this context might not be as seamless as Apple hopes. Voice commands issued via iPhones or iPads tend to work better than those initiated from HomePods, which can be inconsistent. Moreover, Siri often struggles with nuanced phrasing—if you don’t use the exact command syntax or shortcut name, your vacuum might stay idle.

Another limitation is that advanced cleaning options like mapping specific zones or avoiding obstacles still require the manufacturer’s app. While Siri can handle basic tasks like sending the vacuum to clean or return to its dock, users looking for detailed control will need to juggle multiple apps.

Compatibility also remains a challenge. Many robot vacuums require firmware updates to work with Matter and Apple Home, meaning users might face delays before they can fully utilize these features. Even then, some models may only offer limited functionality.

For those deeply invested in Apple’s ecosystem, adding robot vacuums to HomeKit could be a welcome convenience—at least for basic tasks. But if reliability and precision are priorities, Siri might not yet be the cleaning assistant you were hoping for.

It remains to be seen whether “Siri, clean the living room” will ever truly deliver on its promise without a hitch.