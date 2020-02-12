Siri Can Answer Your Questions About Elections

Along with Apple News’ 2020 coverage of the election, Apple also added functionality to Siri so she can answer your election questions.

Hey, Siri

Siri can answer real-time information as well as general information. You can ask things like, “When are my state’s primaries?” Or “Who is winning my state’s primaries?”

Meanwhile in Apple News, readers can find information on candidates and their stances on issues, track big election moments, and receive the latest election news and political analysis. Apple News is also partnering with ABC News and others to bring video coverage into the app.

