Siri Is 20% Less Accurate, 23% Less Capable, and 2 Years Behind ChatGPT

According to internal studies at Apple, there is a huge gap between the company’s AI capabilities, Siri, and those of industry leaders, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google.

According to the studies, ChatGPT showed 25% higher accuracy compared to Siri. Additionally, OpenAI’s chatbot was able to answer 30% more questions than Apple’s virtual assistant. This means that Siri is around 20% less accurate and 23% less capable than its competitor.

More alarming for Apple is the assessment from some employees that the company’s generative AI lags more than two years behind industry frontrunners, which was, I believe, was known amongst the people who follow Apple closely.

The true powers of Siri 2.0, AI-enabled Siri, can be tested by users when iOS 18.4 comes out.

Despite these challenges, Mark Gurman cautions against underestimating Apple’s potential for catching up. Apple Maps, for example. It started quite late, and now it’s the go-to maps app for Apple users.

The company is expected to leverage its strengths in hardware integration and user experience design to develop unique AI solutions.