Siri will now tell you what the latest selection for Oprah’s Book Club is, her ‘O’ magazine revealed (spotted by MacRumors). Users can now ask: “What’s Oprah Reading?”

Oprah’s Book Club Picks Four Works Simultaneously For First Time

This month, Oprah’s book club is reading The Gilead novels by Mrilynne Robinson. The reading and Apple TV+ programming schedule of a discussion with the author will be announced in the near future. It is the first time that Oprah’s Book Club has selected four books at the same time. The host said:

Marilynne Robinson is one of our greatest living authors, and in the Gilead novels she’s written a quartet of masterpieces. The more closely I read them, the more I find to appreciate, and the more they show the way in seeing the beauty in the ordinary. I’m thrilled to share them all with you.

Ms. Robinson said that “Oprah Winfrey is a singular voice in this country and in the world. It is wonderful and amazing that my books will have the kind of attention only she could bring to them.”

The novels are available via Apple Books. As well as the Apple TV+ sho, there is also an accompanying podcast.