According to Siri, the Apple Spring 2021 event date is Tuesday, April 20. This happens when you ask “When is the next Apple event?” (via MacRumors).

Apple Spring 2021 Event Date

Although Siri directs you to Apple.com for more information, the event page does not yet have information for this event. Apple sends invites a week before an event and in this case that means probably later today.

Rumors for this event include new iPad Pros, AirTags, an Apple TV, and more.