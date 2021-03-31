Apple has given Siri two new voices in the latest beta version of iOS 14, Techcrunch reported. Furthermore, users will no longer get the female one as default.

‘Hey Siri – Which Voice do You Want?’

Users will now have to pick which voice the electronic assistant has when they first set it up. The idea is to improve diversity and remove bias. In a statement Apple said:

We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device. This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.

The new voices are based on recordings. These are run through Apple’s Neural text to speech engine to make it all sound a bit more natural. Voices in Ireland, Russia and Italy are also now being run through that in the latest beta.